Portable Explains Why He Exhumed His Late Mother’s Body For Reburial

Habeeb Okikiola, a Nigerian singer better known as Portable, has revealed why he unearthed his mother’s body for reburial.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner recently exhumed and reburied his mother.

In a viral video on the X platform, Portable explained that he exhumed her body since the land where she was buried had been sold.

He said, “I lost my mother at the age of 13. I exhumed her body and reburied her because they sold the land where she was initially buried.”

Portable disclosed that he intend to build a mansion on the site where he reburied his mother.

