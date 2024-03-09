“Portable Is More Relevant Than Wizkid” – Dammy Krane Spills

Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, a well-known artist often referred to as Dammy Krane, has claimed that Portable, a contentious musician, is more relevant than Wizkid.

He posted the controversial statement on his X page.

This is coming after he spoke out on the ongoing dispute between Davido and BNXN.

According to Dammy Krane, Portable has achieved more traction in today’s music landscape than the Grammy-winning singer Wizkid.

He also mentioned that the British rapper Skepta can be credited with Portable’s present significance.

It should be noted that Portable and Skepta had recently collaborated on a song, Tony Montana.

READ MORE: “No One Can Accuse Me Of Sleeping With Any Married Man” – Tacha (Video)

Dammy Krane wrote:

“Atp Portable is more relevant than your fav ; Topic for another day 🌚 online bara

( Let me rephrase for the unintelligent ones ) “Atp Portable is more relevant than wizkid ” 📌 God use skepta do this one again”

SEE POST: