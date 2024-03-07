Solomon Buchi, a media celebrity, social pundit, and relationship coach, recently made a shocking social media disclosure about controversial singer, Portable and his connection with God.

Recall that a certain admirer, Dami Dizi, had said he did not understand how Portable, with his persistent history of fighting, carrying women, and smoking, is always being blessed by God.

Solomon Buchi did, however, admit that he was not blessed in accordance with the Lord, implying that Portable was blessed in accordance with earthly riches.

He went on to say that while some believers may never attain a particular level of earthly wealth and power, they should choose godliness and contentment.

Taking to his X account, he wrote,

“Portable is not blessed according to the Lord. The blessings of the Lord are in our response to Godliness- a regeneration of our desires, and minds and redemption of our souls.

That being said, having earthly riches is greatly subject to general earthly principles of hard work, courage and consistency. No matter who you are, if you work hard, stay courageous and consistently do a thing, your chances of succeeding increase.

However, it is still the Lord that maps our life’s lot, because some people(believers and unbelievers) will never amass a certain kind of earthly riches and power. That’s why godliness with contentment is a better perspective than riches.

Stay diligent, hard-working, positive, courageous, confident, stewarding your skills in your chosen profession or vocation. If you get rich, glory to Jesus. If you don’t get rich, glory to Jesus. Don’t overwork yourself seeking riches. No riches are greater than the eternal life of Christ. Remember, you’re not sustained by your hands, Jireh looks after the lazy flowers, how much more you?”

