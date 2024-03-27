Portable Takes Feud To Another Level, Drops Diss Track Against Bobrisky

Habeeb Okikiola often referred to as Portable, a controversial street-hop performer, lambasted crossdresser Bobrisky in a diss track released following their online feud.

It should be noted that a drama between the singer and the crossdresser ensued after the latter was named the Best Dressed Female at a movie premiere.

The duo began dragging each other after Portable inquired as to why a man should receive a female award.

Taking their beef to a new level, he shared a video of himself in the studio recording a diss track for the crossdresser on his Instagram account.

In the insult song, he compared Bobrisky’s derriere to Akpu (Fufu) since it is so strong.

Portable went on to label him a shame to the brotherhood, pointing out how the crossdresser had transitioned to the sisterhood.

Part of the song lyrics reads,

“You guys should warn brotherhood not to come to my hood cause e go chop firewood. You’re my brotherhood, brotherhood go brotherhood, now you want to join sisterhood. You’re a disgrace to brotherhood. Look at his bum bum like Akpu (Fufu)”, he sang in Yoruba

See some reactions to his track,

Lamre Teriba wrote, “Lobatan

Adewunmi Fatai wrote, “Our inlaw we dey for u mafo

Kunle Afod wrote, “This my guy ehn

Skitmaker Nas Boi wrote, “Brotherhood for life gather here

One Harz Et wrote, “Who said Portable no get talent lol

One Rhymer Lee wrote, “Bob go see wahala promax. Set awon brotherhood

One Ayanfe Viral wrote, “You don win no worry

One Ns Imole wrote, “Very Dark Man would be proud

One DJ Wise One Ijaya wrote, “Sha no go try offend Portable, e go turn am to sing and cash out”

SEE VIDEO: