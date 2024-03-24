Portable’s South Africa Visa Granted, Set To Go On Luxurious Vacation With Wife

Nigerian singer and song writer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has told his international fans that he is bringing his wife to South Africa for a holiday after his visa got approved.

This was seen in a video that circulated online with the caption “Portable and his wife on a vacation to South Africa.”

In the video, the Nigerian musician is shown happy and can be seen speaking in his native tongue, Yoruba, as he shared the good news with his fans.

In his statement: “My fans, good things have happened. God has come through; they have approved my South Africa visa. South Africa is set. I’m taking my wife to South Africa, and we’ll chop life.”

The Nigerian singer’s revelation went viral on social media, with many of his followers leaving comments on the post.

See some comments below..

opeyemihoneny: “which one of ur wife please ooo Bewaji or Ashabi simple.”

folashadeigbosanm: “We all know the real wife his talking about not baby mama.”

SoftyAdex: “Ashabi is not wife now,she’s side chicken sebi nah his money them dey run after as he said when he’s nothing bewaji is with her.”

