Primeboy Initiates Petition Against Mohbad’s Widow Over False Claims

Ibrahim Owodunni, better known as Primeboy, a childhood friend of the late musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad, has launched legal action against his widow, Wunmi.

Primeboy, is considered the primary suspect in the 27-year-old singer’s death.

On October 4, 2023, the state police command declared him wanted. Two days later, he voluntarily surrendered.

Primeboy and Ayobami Fisayo, popularly known as Spending, paid a visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti on March 12.

As part of the bail conditions granted to Primeboy during Mohbad’s case, he was required to visit the State CID every Tuesday to sign, ensuring he remained under surveillance.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that this step was put in place to keep him from fleeing.

Hundeyin explained that Primeboy was summoned for questioning in connection with alleged character defamation and other allegations detailed in Wunmi’s prior petition.

On Friday Primeboy responded by sharing a copy of the petition filed against Wunmi on his Instagram page.

Primeboy asked Wunmi to tell the public the truth about her husband’s death.

In the caption accompanying the post, Primeboy wrote, “I told you to stop mentioning my Name…… You didn’t stop……. Now It is the time to tell the whole World the truth you said you know about what killed your boyfriend (Mohbad)….. Or you face the Music!!!!!!!….”

