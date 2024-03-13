Ramadan: Bobrisky Pledges To Feed 500 Individuals Everyday For 30 Days

Controversial Idris Okuneye, a Nigerian crossdresser and media figure known as Bobrisky, scheduled to feed 500 people throughout Ramadan, the thirty-day holy fasting month.

The crossdresser, who is well-known for leading an extravagant lifestyle, posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a black gown and a black scarf over his hair.

Muslims all across the world have begun fasting for Ramadan, which falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This year’s fasting began on Monday, March 11th and is slated to end on April 9th.

According to the self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos,’ he will distribute free food to 500 individuals every day till the end of Ramadan.

The business enterprenuer wrote,

“It’s Ramadan guys, I’m gonna be feeding 500 souls daily for 30th days Like have always say i will continue to ignore trolls and keep doing me”.

” Only ALLAH has the right to judge bob . Watch my instagram story everyday to see how we feed 500 souls everyday for 30 DAYS”.

Social media users used the comment section to offer their ideas. Many people praised Bobrisky for his good deed.

READ MORE: Portable Celebrates 30th Birthday In Style (Photos)

See some comments on his post,

simply_haseena2 said, “It’s giving clear classy girl in expensive classy abaya 🔥❤❤😌”.

mutehot said, “God forbid bad thing I no fit chop ur food 😂”.

_ayum.yum said, “Bobriskyyy you exude class and opulence! Your beauty is simply breathtaking, and your dress adds an extra touch of luxury to your already elegant presence. You effortlessly embody the essence of sophistication and richness. You are a true epitome of class and refinement. 🫡💁🏽‍♀️”.

SEE POST: