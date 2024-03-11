Ramadan Commences Today, Sultan Seeks Prayers Against Insecurity, Hardship

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has proclaimed today (Monday, March 11, 2024) as the first day of the month of Ramadan.

According to the Sultan, the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims, the announcement was based on the observation of the moon in practically every section of the country earlier on Sunday, “which is the 29th day of the Month of Shaban and thereby signifies tomorrow, 11th of March, as the first day of Ramadan 1445.”

“We got the information from Muslim leaders across the country and we accept the sighting of the moon accordingly,”

He called on the whole Muslim population in the country to start fasting today in accordance with Islamic principles.

He advised Muslims to spend the month of Ramadan to pray against the development of insecurity across the country.

He called on all Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for the leaders in discharging their duties with fear of God.

The Sultan also exhorted all Muslims in the country and worldwide to fast in complete fear of God, while pushing the rich to provide food to the underprivileged throughout the Holy Month.