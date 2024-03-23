Governor of Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has reacted to the conduct of the ongoing Ramadan Feeding Programme in the State by the handlers alloted the responsibility.

His reaction was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday.

Yusuf who expressed disappointment during an impromptu visit to one of the feeding centres in Gidan Maza, Municipal Local Government Area, accused them of depriving the beneficiaries.

Emphasising the importance of accountability, he said, “We will not accept dishonesty and mismanagement of public resources.

“It is imperative to note that the allocated funds for this initiative are meticulously documented at each centre.”

Also, in a video sighted on X, he said, “look at this nonsense,” as he held ridiculously packaged food meant for beneficiaries

His inspection was prompted by intelligence reports suggesting deficiencies in the management of the feeding program at various centres across the State.

Recall that the State Government budgeted N6 billionfor the 2024 Ramadan feeding programme across the 44 local government areas of the State.