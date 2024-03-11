Ramadan: Use This Moment To Pray For Nigeria – Obi Begs Muslim Faithful

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerian Muslim faithfuls to use the Ramadan fast to pray for the nation.

The former Anambra governor, in a statement, made via his X account, on Monday, emphasized that the holy month is a time for spiritual upliftment, self-improvement, and intense supplications.

Obi also called for the need to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood nationwide.

The statement partly reads: “Ramadan is a time for spiritual upliftment, self-improvement, intense supplications and seeking Allah’s mercy and reward. I want to use this opportunity to wish the Muslim ummah around the world, particularly in Nigeria, Ramadan Kareem, I believe that we will use this moment to pray for the Nation in these most trying times, to guide and protect our country to lead us out of this challenging times.

“Dear brothers and sisters in Islam, as the crescent moon heralds the onset of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest wishes for a blessed Ramadan. As you embark on this sacred journey of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection, let us embrace the spirit of Ramadan with open hearts and unwavering faith. May the sacrifices of this period cleanse our hearts and renew our love for one another.

“Let us harness the spirit of Ramadan to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood nationwide. Share Iftar meals, offer support to those in need, and celebrate the togetherness of defining the Islamic community.

“Promote peace and understanding within Nigeria. May the lessons of Ramadan – compassion, empathy, and self-restraint – guide our interactions and foster a more peaceful society.

“Contribute to the progress and productivity of our beloved nation. May the discipline and focus honed during Ramadan regenerate dedication to building a better Nigeria for all.”