Reactions As VeryDarkMan Reportedly Faces Stringent Bail Terms

Details of the alleged strict bail requirements for the release of well-known critic Verydarkman have appeared on the internet.

It should be noted that the notorious activist called out Bobrisky last week, stating that legislators and senators are using his services.

He was subsequently arrested by police for allegedly cyberbullying Tonto Dikeh.

Dr. Queen Rita Ayemiomo TV, a Facebook blogger, shared the claimed bail terms on the platform.

Verydarkman is said to require a property and business owner with a government seal of approval before being released.

He would be required to produce his foreign passport for one year as well as a bail of N200 million.

Dr Queen Rita Ayemiomo TV wrote …

“Breaking news

#verydarkman is in a heavy bail condition.

A property and a business owner in Abuja with a govt seal of oath and Submission of International passport for 1 year plus 200 million n@ira 😳😳😳”

See some reactions to the new development,

Lillian Osas remarked: “It’s called certificate of occupancy ( c of o) not seal of oath. Fake life people, diswan never buy landed property before sha”

Kangyang Linda Chollom penned: “Hmmm I remember when he was laughing and making mockery of Blessing CEO when she couldn’t make her bail of 10m, life no balance at all”

Bah Biraan commented: “In Africa you can never be brave to criticise a sitting government when you living within them,otherwise they will show you hell.

I hope and pray he comes out of this mess and learn from this.”

Blessing Kerewi Ojarikre said: “I see people saying you don’t talk when you are in Nigeria, you all are getting it all wrong, my brethren you don’t talk anyhow anywhere without facts and evidence be it naija or any country. This should be a lesson for all I rest my case 🚶🚶🚶”

Sima Adeze said: “Freedom of speech is guaranteed but freedom after speech might not be guaranteed oo. Be guided 🤔.”

