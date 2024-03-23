Reality TV Star Bella Okagbue Ecstatic As Royal Hair Renews Her Contract For Third Time

Bella Okagbue, a reality TV celebrity, has announced the extension of her contract as Royal Hair Limited’s brand ambassador.

On Friday, March 22, the popular Big Brother Naija show’s ‘Level Up’ contestant shared the exciting news with her fans on social media.

Royal Hair Limited, owned by Steve Maduka, is a premium hair business noted for its high-quality products and fashionable designs.

This is Bella Okagbue’s third extension of her collaboration with the brand, with whom she has been associated for some time.

Bella expressed her delight at the prospect of extending her collaboration with Royal Hair Limited on her X account.

Alongside a photo of herself and Steve Maduka following the official contract signing, she wrote,

“Super excited to be renewing my contract for the third time with Royal hairs. It’s been an amazing working experience. Can’t wait for what is to come A brand that literally has my heart.”

SEE POST: