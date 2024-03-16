Babatunde Fashola, former Governor of Lagos State, has advised the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led State Government to reduce residents’ levies and taxes.

Fashola said this at the State’s 18th Edition of the Executive and Legislative Parley held on Friday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island

He disclosed this as a measure to ease the current socio-economic challenges facing citizens while speaking on the theme, “Engaging all for Inclusive Governance: Hands on for a Greater Lagos Rising.”

The annual parley which is held to review the activities and mandates of each of the arms of government, discusses the prevailing social-economic issues and develops a strategy for dealing with the potential areas of conflict in the overall interest of the State.

Fashola, who was the immediate past minister of Works and Housing, applauded Sanwo-Olu for rolling out other measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

According to him, aside from the school feeding initiative in schools and reducing the cost of transportation, the reduction of levies and taxes in other sectors would help a great deal.

“The Lagos State government deserves to be commended for the feeding initiative and for also reducing the cost of transportation in the state; this is commendable, and I applaud Gov. Sanwo-Olu.

“I’d like to make additional suggestions. I’d like to advise that, in line with finding succour for residents of our great state with the current economic situation, I think reducing levies and taxes would help.

“There must be a balance. I remember during the Ebola crisis, the Association of Tourism and Hotel Owners approached us (the government) then that we should suspend the consumption tax, which we did.

“These are some of the ways we can bring relief to the people of Lagos State.

“It is important to increase the quantum of money for disposal. There must be a balance in governance,” Fashola said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria further urged the State to find a way of redistributing wealth and giving small businesses succour.

“We must meet with small businesses across the senatorial districts, state legislature should hold town hall meetings to understand their needs and demands.

“We have more money in the hands of the people; we need to roll out public works in construction, supply, etc. We need to find a way to redistribute wealth,” the former governor said.

Representatives of the people at various levels, he added! must check themselves and see if they have represented the interests of the people they represent.

He said: “They should ask, do I still live in the constituency I represent; do I truly represent them; do I know where it pinches, and do I know where it hurts?”