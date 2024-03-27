Governor Olayemi Cardoso of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says it is not in the jurisdiction of the apex bank to regulate or prosecute actors in the cryptocurrency world.

He disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday after the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) 294th meeting in Abuja.

Recall that in February, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, accused cryptocurrency trading platforms of manipulating the value of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

Since then, the Federal Government launched a clampdown on Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

According to Cardoso, the regulation of cryptocurrency platforms is the duty of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria, and the National Security Adviser’s office and not that of the CBN.

His words: “A month ago, we actually did have collaboration with law enforcement agencies, EFCC, the SEC and other regulatory bodies as well. And I think what came out of that, quite frankly, is work in progress, but also very positive.

“We’ve been sharing information together. However, in this particular case the responsibility for regulating cryptocurrency is not our role.

“It is not ours. It is strictly that of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). That is not our responsibility.

“Of course, the issue of people being held in custody, again strictly speaking is the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“That is not within the purview of the central bank. Unfortunately, there is nothing to report to you or tell you. We just want to clarify that is really the relationship the central bank has on this matter.”