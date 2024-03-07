Reno Omokri Addresses Presidency, Speaks On Economic Unrest, Says Nigeria Is Currently Divided

Reno Omokri, a controversial media figure known for his outrageous opinions, recently took to the X-platform to comment on the present presidency.

He said that, given the state of the economy, it was inappropriate for the president to send his children on an international business trip.

He continued by explaining why he would not take such action.

Reno disclosed that he would not take the action because it would be poorly received politically and because he would be aiding and abetting adversaries in the media.

However, he went on to say that there was nothing illegal about it and that other presidents had done it.

He went on to say that the current division in Nigeria should not have been exacerbated by the president’s decision to send his children overseas.

Part of his statement reads,

“If I were President of Nigeria at this time when the country is bitterly divided as a result of the #NigerianElections2023 and the removal of fuel subsidy, as well as the flotation of the Naira, I would not take my children on an official business trip overseas.

The only reason I would not do that is because the optics would look bad, and I would be playing into the hands of my political opponents and hostile media, which have taken a business decision to oppose my administration to appease their base in preparation for the next election.”