Rita Dominic Reveals Reasons For Her Late Marriage, Reflects On Her Marital Life

Rita Dominic, a Nollywood actress, has disclosed her reason for getting married late.

In a recent interview with Joy FM, the movie star who made headlines in 2022 for her marriage in her 40s spoke candidly about wanting to make sure she was getting married for the right reasons and not because society was pressuring her.

She revealed that she was under pressure to get married, but she ignored it since she had always promised herself she would wed the man of her dreams, not the man that society thought she should marry.

Rita explained that she didn’t let society pressurise her because she would be the one to pick up the pieces if her marriage fails.

Despite meeting many nice men, Rita said, they weren’t compatible, and she doesn’t push relationships when they aren’t working.

Speaking about her married life, she said that she and Fidelis Anosike were friends for many years before they fell in love and got married. She also mentioned how pleasant and intriguing her marriage to Anosike had been.

In her words,

“Marriage is nice and interesting. We were friends for a long time and then we found love, and then we dated and we got married. I wanted to be sure that I was marrying for the right reasons and not for societal pressure. There was pressure for me before I got married, it was for years. I just turned a deaf ear. I always said I would marry the man of my dreams and not the man the society dreams for me because if anything happens to me tomorrow, I would be the one to pack up the pieces and not the society. So I would do it when I wanted to do it and it would be the right time and I believed I did it at the right time and with the right person. I met a number of good people but it just didn’t happen or work out. I don’t believe in forcing things, if it’s not working, it isn’t working. If you aren’t compatible, there is no point forcing things and then tomorrow you are out of it”.

See the interview below…