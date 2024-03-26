Rivers Police Neutralise Notorious Cult Leader

Operatives of the the Nigeria Police Force in Rivers State has neutralized one Izuma David Odiereke popularly known as General Solution, in the Ahoada area of the State.

The suspect was until his death believed to be a notorious cult leader operating out of Owube kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the State.

General Solution who has been on the police wanted list since 2016, had previously evaded capture on multiple occasions.

Fortunately for the State Command, the notorious cultist and his gang members were engaged in a gun battle by the police at about 4 a.m on Monday and he lost his life.

READ ALSO: Defence Headquarters Declares Simon Ekpa, 96 Others Wanted

Speaking to newsmen while displaying Solution’s dead body, the Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, said, “we’ve been having series of attacks from this so called general that has just been killed.

“He has been on the wanted list since 2016 close to about 10 years. He has been a serial killer and a lot of people have died through his hands. Nobody can fish; nobody can go to the farm because of this man.

“Ipia clan is deserted because he kills and escapes at will. Because of him the clan is deserted, but today officers of this Command led by the DPO personally went after him, laid siege and luckily for us he has been gotten. So this is the end of the era of General Solution.”