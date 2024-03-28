Rumored Price Reduction Of Fuel, Diesel Is Untrue – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has denied viral reports, claiming that it has reduced the pump prices of petrol and diesel.

Discarding the rumours in a statement on Wednesday, the Chief Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, urged Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

He reaffirmed the fuel company’s commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.

READ MORE: ‘You’ll Be Dissolved If You Don’t Perform’ — Tinubu Warns NNPCL Board

The statement reads: “The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the pump of petrol skyrocketed following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, rising to over N600 naira from N200 until the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration