The presidency, on Sunday, reacted to the claim that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget.

Recall that Northern senators under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum (NSF) led by Senator Abdul Ningi, confronted the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over alleged padding of the 2024 budget with close to N4 trillion worth of projects.

The Senator representing Bauchi Central alleged during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service that the National Assembly discussed and approved a budget of N25 trillion for 2024, instead of the N28.7 Trillion that is being implemented by the Federal Government.

However, the Senate has denied reports by th saying the expenditure was already in the public domain, adding that the Akpabio-led 10th Senate was not aware of any altered version.

Reacting in a statement, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the claim as false and misleading.

His words: “Following the false claims made by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget, we consider it appropriate to inform Nigerians that there is no truth whatsoever in the allegation.

“Acting under the banner of the Northern Senators’ Forum, Senator Ningi, falsely claimed in an interview he granted BBC Hausa Service, that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 Trillion as the 2024 budget and not the N28.7 Trillion that is being implemented by the federal government.

“To begin with, President Tinubu on November 29, 2023 presented a budget of N27.5 Trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly made up of N9.92 Trillion recurrent expenditure, Debt Service N8.25 Trillion and Capital Expenditure of N8.7 Trillion.

“This was widely reported. He did not present a budget of N25 Trillion. Contrary to the strange view expressed by Senator Ningi, there was no way the Senate could have debated and passed a N25 Trillion budget that was not presented to the National Assembly.

“We don’t expect a ranking Senator not to pay due attention to details before making wild claims. It is also important to let Nigerians know that the budget that President Tinubu signed into law on January 1, 2024, as passed by the National Assembly was N28.7 Trillion.

“The National Assembly, in its wisdom, increased the amount proposed by the Executive by N1.2 Trillion.

“In the spirit of democracy which allows give and take, President Tinubu didn’t withhold his assent to the Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly. We want to stress that if the budget figure was increased and made to be different from what the Executive proposed, it was the National Assembly that jacked it up in the exercise of its power of appropriation.”

Speaking on the claim that the 2024 budget was anti-North, he said, “We found such a position as canvassed by Senator Ningi as too far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status.”

He said President Tinubu is leading a government that is fair and equitable to every part and segment of Nigeria.

In terms of funding, distribution of capital and priority projects, he added that the 2024 Appropriation Act was not skewed against any section of the country.

According to him, the North as an integral part of the country was well covered in all areas, from security to agriculture, healthcare to education, and other important infrastructure such as roads, rail, dams, power and irrigation projects to support all year-round agriculture.

He said: “It is concerning that a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria can employ such primordial antics to fuel divisive rhetoric at a time well-meaning Nigerians are joining hands with President Tinubu to raise the spirit of national cohesion, unity and inclusive politics.

“We want to use this opportunity to commend Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity for setting the record straight. We also commend Senators Steve Sunday Karimi (Kogi), Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue) and Kaka Sheu (Borno) for their forthrightness and for coming out against the misrepresentation of facts by Senator Ningi.”

He stated that Tinubu is a firm believer in the rule of law and constitutional democracy, and as such, “As an avowed democrat, he will not engage and indulge in any unconstitutional action or act in any manner that assaults the Constitution of Nigeria by operating any budget outside the one approved by the National Assembly, which he dutifully signed into law.

“We want to state categorically that the only 2024 budget that is being implemented is the N28.7 Trillion budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by the president. Included in the budget are statutory transfers to the Judiciary, National Assembly, Tetfund and others.”