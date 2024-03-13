Seyi Law Resolves Dispute With Noble Igwe

Seyi Law, a controversial comedian, has resolved his feud with his colleague Noble Igwe.

Recall Seyi Law had, in a recent podcast interview, vowed to go physical on Noble Igwe whenever they meet for allegedly making a post about his wife which led to someone calling her derogatory names.

However, Seyi Law recently announced via his X page that he and Igwe had reconciled.

He also apologised to the Igbos for his “distasteful” social media remarks.

Seyi Law wrote, “I spoke with my brother, Noble Igwe @Nobsdaslushhkid, and he has my utmost respect for his responsibility to his people, and I personally tendered my apology to him for any of my tweets that he found distasteful towards the Igbos.”

He promised to henceforth “desist from interfering with the Igbos, their politics and historical perspectives no matter my reservations”.