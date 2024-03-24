Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has posited that Igbos had the opportunity of taking the Presidency when the late Alex Ekwueme, served as Vice-President.

Speaking in Nnewi during an empowerment rally organised by the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, Ganduje stated the need for the South-East to connect to the centre by joining the APC and voting for Governors from the Party in all the five states.

According to him, because of the commitment of the Igbo to the ruling party then, then-President Shehu Shagari was favourably disposed and was strongly considering Anambra-born Ekwueme to succeed him.

“You know when your brother, Alex Ekwueme was the vice president to our brother, Shehu Shagari. The body language was there, and if not that the military struck, your son, Alex Ekwueme would have become the president.

READ ALSO: I’m Ready To End Politics Of Bitterness For Nigeria’s Unity – Ganduje

“I tell you this story because the road to political freedom is to key into the ruling party, and once you do that, marginalization would be a thing of the past.”

Ganduje, impressed by the large crowd that attended the empowerment rally, noted that with Ubah’s acceptance in Anambra, South East is ready to key into mainstream politics.

“We are astonished at the crowd that attended this rally. Our renewed hope agenda is to bring the South-east into the mainstream politics. This is not an ordinary rally, but one for empowerment, and we have been informed that everybody here today will must go back with something.

“I have seen thousand of motorcycles, tricycles, buses, generators, grinding machines, bags of rice and other food stuff that will be distributed, and we thank Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for this,” he said.