The Edo State House of Assembly says to serve Philip Shaibu, the State’s Deputy Governor an impeachment notice, it will use a substituted service.

Recall that the Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Shaibu on March 6 and asked Clerk Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the Deputy Governor with the notice.

Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobarueghian, said the petition against Shaibu was signed by 21 out of the 24 members of the Assembly.

Blessing Agbebaku, Speaker of the House, speaking during plenary on Monday, noted that Shaibu refused to acknowledge the impeachment notice sent via personal service.

“Last week, there was an impeachment notice to be served on the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

“He was asked to be served and respond back to this house within seven days. The report that just got in by DHL is that he refused to acknowlege our service.

“By the powers vested in me by the members of this house, I hereby ask that the service be published on The Observer.

“The service should also be put on national dailies, not only on The Observer,” he said.