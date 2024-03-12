Shank Finally Reacts Following Accusations Davido Hijacked His Host Kai Cenat

Shank, a prominent skit producer, reacted after popular American streamer Kai Cenat was seen hanging out with Davido, despite being Cenat’s main host.

It should be noted that Kai Cenat arrived in Nigeria a few days ago and was originally placed under Shank’s protection after receiving an amazing welcome and tour.

Internet users believed Shank hosted Cenat and was in charge of arranging his visit.

Together, they had a great day exploring different places of Lagos.

In a recent development, Kai Cenat was seen with Davido and other well-known celebrities, including Cubana Chief Priest.

Many people felt Davido had simply hijacked Kai Cenat from Shank, which upset a lot of netizens.

Shank took to twitter to break his silence on the development, he started by giving thanks to God for making it all possible and said that even if the tour didn’t happen through him, it would still happen through someone else.

Shank thanked Cenat for a wonderful experience and expressed hope for future collaborations.

He tweeted,

“First, I want to say I’m grateful to God for using me to make all of this happen. Bcos either way, it was still going to happen. Either through me or any other creative. I’m Honored it’s me. Thank you

@KaiCenat for being you. This is the beginning of a different Era and I’m happy it kick started in my time. Let’s see what we all achieve in a year or two. Big Love. Lit Ganging! 🌍🇳🇬❤️”

SEE POST: