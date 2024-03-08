“Shun Crowded Gathering Over Potential Threat” – DSS Warns Nigerians

The Department of State Services, on Friday, issued warning to Nigerians across the country to avoid crowded places or suspicious locations to avoid potential threats that may come out from Improvised Explosives Devices.

DSS made this known in a statement released by its Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, to both Christian and Muslim faithful to felicitate with them at their Lent and coming Ramadan seasons.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to identify with the Christian and Muslim faithful at their Lent and coming Ramadan seasons respectively.

“Accordingly, the Management extends its heartfelt felicitations for peace, unity and harmony to adherents of these faiths.

“Furthermore, the Service encourages clerics and religious leaders to uphold empathy and prioritise cooperation and conflict prevention beyond the periods under reference.

REAF MORE: Economic Hardship: “No Going Back On Nationwide Protest” – Labour Replies DSS

“Similarly, the media is encouraged to use their platforms to foster informed and accurate engagements that (can) enhance the achievement of national security objectives and interests.

“Likewise, residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Also, the general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities and movements of hostile elements.

“In the same vein, the Service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the populace.

“Overall, the Service recommits to provision of strategic intelligence to other sister agencies in order to achieve a safe and secure country.

“As we undertake these spiritual journeys in the Lenten and Ramadan periods, let us remember to love and share the values that unite us. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of mercy, tolerance, forgiveness, being our brother’s keepers among others and by these, advance more inclusive and equitable society for us all.”