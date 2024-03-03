“Sisi Quadri Collapsed On Movie Set Days Before His Demise” – Brother Tearfully Narrates

The brother of the late Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri, the comedic Yoruba actor, has spoken out about his passing.

He described in an interview how his brother passed away the year after the death of his mother.

He described how, on February 19th, they were informed that Sisi Quadri had fainted on a movie shoot, and one of their brothers picked him up from there.

He disclosed that the day before the announcement, Sisi had sent money for his mother’s one-year anniversary to dig a well, and that he had built a borehole in her honour last year.

According to his brother, Qaudri was admitted to the hospital and given treatment for malaria; nevertheless, on the 26th, he was allowed to return home.

He was getting ready to head to another movie location, according to his brother, when they all banded together to put pressure on him to take it easy and heal completely.

The terrible event occurred on February 28, according to Sisi Quadri’s brother, who also said that they hurried him to the hospital when he began experiencing uncontrollable hiccups.

Regretfully, all attempts at medical intervention were futile, and he was moved to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, where he passed away.

In his words,

“On Feb 19, we were called that he collapsed while he was on a movie set so one of our brothers picked him up from there. Before that day, he sent us money for his mother’s one-year remembrance to build wells. He already constructed a borehole last year to honor his mum. We took him to the hospital and they treated him for malaria. He was discharged on the 26th and was preparing to go to another movie location. This didn’t go down well with us because he never rested. We used to fight him for not taking time to rest. We deliberately switched off his phone on Feb 21 so he could rest. What we were preventing then has now happened. On Feb 28, he started having uncontrollable hiccups, we took him to the hospital and he was treated but the hiccups didn’t stop so we were referred to LAUTECH. We got the referral letter yesterday morning. He was hale and hearty. He gave us all the money in his car, 300k for expenses and he also sent a N1million. When we got to Lautech, he walked in himself until this unfortunate incident happened”.

SEE VIDEO: