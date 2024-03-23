Six Officers Killed, Others Missing As Gunmen Ambush Police In Delta

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the horrible deaths of six officers killed while investigating the disappearance of three colleagues in Delta State.

The Force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi stated that six other officers are still missing and five suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of six courageous officers in Delta State who exhibited exceptional valour in the face of adversity.

“These brave officers tragically fell victim to a cowardly ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State, while six others are currently missing-in-action.

“Our hearts extend to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers during this period of profound sorrow. We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and earnestly praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.”

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Force is committed to honouring the memory of our fallen heroes by recognising their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice.

“In accordance with this commitment, the Force will posthumously honour the slain officers for their noble service and ultimate sacrifice at the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony scheduled for April 5th, 2024, in Abuja.

“In response to this grievous loss, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has taken decisive actions as expected.

“The bodies of six of the slain officers have been recovered after a fierce search conducted by a combined team of police officers and other security outfits.

“The Force is focused on the search for the other six officers, while all their families have been duly contacted.

“Additionally, the Inspector General of Police has mandated the expedited processing and payment of all entitlements due to the families of the fallen officers, aiming to alleviate any financial burdens they may encounter in this challenging time.