President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, disclosed that the army personnel killed in Okuama, Delta State will be conferred with national honours.

The death of the soldiers sparked nationwide outrage as they were killed by youths while on a peace mission in theoil-rich State.

In his reaction, Tinubu said he had authorised the Chief of Defence Staff to bring to justice anybody found to be responsible for the “unconscionable crime.”

The President who described the killing of the officers as a wicked act, added that the attack on them is a direct attack on the nation.

Speaking at the breaking of the Ramadan fast in Abuja with members of the green chamber, led by Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President commiserated with the military and the families of the deceased.

Tinubu described the slain soldiers as heroes, and urged citizens to remember that they paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Let us pray for Nigeria. Let us see our country go through these problems. I accept the sympathy, and on behalf of the country, I saw your messages for the loss of the lives of our military men.

“We have to salute them as our heroes. Responding to a distress call, they met the end of their lives in a savagery manner. Let us work to sympathise and symbolise the fact that their lives are worth the sacrifices they are making for Nigeria.

“We salute all our men and women in uniform and we sympathise with them.

“They must have a befitting burial and they will have national honours,” he said.