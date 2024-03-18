Slain Soldiers Were On Mission To Rescue Kidnap Victim — Delta Senator Reveals

Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, has revealed that the 16 soldiers killed in the State were on a peace mission to rescue a kidnapped individual, Anthony Aboh.

Aboh was allegedly kidnapped in Okuama community.

The lawmaker, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, made this disclosure while speaking in Warri on Sunday.

He vehemently condemned the perpetrators of the heinous act, terming it as “crisis taken too far.”

While extending his condolences to the military authority and the bereaved families, the lawmaker emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive investigation into this tragic occurrence.

READ ALSO: Delta Community Razed After Murder Of 15 Soldiers (Video)

He however called on the state and federal governments to swiftly intervene, cautioning against the potential for further escalation.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of employing tactical intelligence by the military to apprehend the culprits responsible for orchestrating this “heinous crime” without causing harm to innocent civilians within the Okuama Community.

“I urge the people of Okuama Community to assist the military to fish out the killers of the gallant soldiers,” he stated, emphasizing the critical role of community cooperation in resolving this crisis.

His comment comes just as President Bola Tinubu-led government gave the Defence Headquarters a go-ahead to bring the perpetrators of the condemnable act to book.