“Social Media Critics Crippled My Career” – Cardi B

Cardi B, an American rapper and multiple award winner, has spoken out about how social media anxiety and worry contributed to her diminishing career.

In an interview with Complex 360 with Speedy Series, Cardi B discussed the difficulties she faced, the psychological battles she fought, and how she overcome the dread that threatened to damage her artistic ability and career.

As seen in the video, Cardi B, known for her cheery nature and loud flair, demonstrated a more compassionate side during the conversation.

The mother of two said that, despite her enormous success and millions of followers, the constant barrage of criticism and negative comments on social media platforms has a profound influence on her, discouraging her from participating in her profession and personal life.

According to her, the need to always produce hits and maintain a set image made her anxious.

She said: “I just feel like I lost myself with everything. A lot of music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music. Like last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything, I was afraid to go live, post a picture, go to the club”.