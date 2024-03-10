“Society Is Full Of Mentally Unstable People As Result of Being Raised By Single Parents” – Vector

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector, a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter has spoken about the causes of mentally unstable people in the society.

In a recent social media outburst, the artist took to his Twitter handle (X-Platform) to deplore the world’s increasing number of mentally unstable people.

He further revealed that this was as a result of single parents.

In his words, he stated,

“The alarming rate of single parents destroying the lives of their kids out of emotional sentiment is crazy.

You have a child with someone, but because you all don’t live together, you sabotage the foundation of the child’s sanity by doing everything possible to destroy the connection they have with the other parents during their formative years.

In case you are slow, you are destroying your child’s immediate future peace and confidence and creating one more mentally unstable human in the society.”