“Some People Are Intentionally Lousy To Get Popular On Social Media” – Actor Prince Eke

Actor Prince Eke has taken to social media to address a recent trend he has observed.

He disclosed that individuals are increasingly intentionally being lousy on social media in an attempt to gain attention.

He also ranted on how the internet now has a way of promoting lousiness.

Additionally, he vented about how the internet now has a way of encouraging bad things.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote,

“There is an increase in the amount of lousy people on all the social media platforms who are trolling on a regular basis.

Some people now intentionally become lousy just to get popular. The internet has a way of promoting lousiness.”