South African Singer, Tyla Suffers Life-Threatening Injury, Takes Vacation From Music

Tyla Laura Seethal, a Grammy Award winner known only as Tyla, has suffered a life-threatening injury.

On Thursday, March 7th, 2024, the “Water” hitmaker announced on Instagram that she is taking a vacation from music.

According to Tyla, her North American tour dates have been cancelled, and tickets will be promptly reimbursed to her fans, with alternative dates to be announced.

She wrote; “My Tygers, All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality, has been a life-long dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this past year and the way it’s changed my life. I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins! As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, Its important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened.

I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes out the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation I am absolutely heartbroken to hove to say this but as of right now won’t be able to proceed with the tour In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety. Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career.

So please know that my team and I are working diligently or a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer. For North American neodline dates, your tickets will automatically be refunded, for all other territories you will be contacted by your ticket provider regarding options, please keep a look out for new dates and Information Thank you Tygers for understanding.”

