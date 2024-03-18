Sowore Slams Tinubu For Ordering Army To Go After Killers Of Military Officials In Delta

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the military to go after the killers of officials of the Nigerian Army who were killed in Delta State last Thursday.

Tinubu had, while condemning the killing in a statement on Sunday, given the Defence Headquarters and the Chief of Defense Staff a go-ahead to bring those responsible for the heinous crime to book.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people. My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria,” the President partly said in the statement.

However, faulting the president’s directive in a post via X, Sowore, who described the President as confused, said that the Defence Headquarters has no business with bringing the killers of the Nigerian soldiers to justice.

According to him, Tinubu’s directive will result in the death of many innocent civilians in the area.

The activist maintained that it was the job of the police to investigate and bring those found culpable to book.

His words: “Tinubu @officialABAT is confused, and this is one of the main issues with the excessive use of military force; the Defence Headquarters has no business bringing the killers of Nigerian soldiers in Okuama to “justice.” It is the job of the @PoliceNG to investigate, arrest, and prosecute with the aid of the attorney general and commissioner of justice in Delta state (or possibly the ‘Attorney general of the federation and Minister of Justice).

“Tinubu’s endorsement is essentially a cart blanche to kill innocent civilians in that area of Nigeria just like Obasanjo did in Odi and Zaki Biam, let the “Defence Headquarters” know that individual officers carrying out these unlawful orders are going to be held liable per “Nuremberg principles” in case you don’t know, you can’t go and commit genocide in Delta state and state that “Tinubu sent me” know this and know peace – even after you are retired, ask General Malu ofthe @HQNigerianArmy how it ended! #RevolutionNow.”