“Stop Calling Me Nollywood Actor” – Yomi Fash-Lanso

Yomi Fash-Lanso, a seasoned actor, has emphatically asserted that he is not a Nollywood actor, rather, he described himself as a Nigerian actor.

In a recent interview, he asked fans not to classify him as a ‘Nollywood’ actor, underlining his wish to be viewed outside of a single sector.

He also stated that he does not identify himself as a celebrity, but rather as a person dedicated to the trade of acting.

Despite his distinguished career, Yomi, 55, playfully stopped supporters from calling him a legend, implying that he is still on the rise rather than at the peak of his career.

Yomi respectfully acknowledged the revered status of his senior colleagues, including Oga Bello, Baba Wande, Jide Kosoko, Antar Laniyan, and RMD, stating that they truly earned the label of Nollywood legends.

In his words,

“I’m not a Nollywood actor, I’m a Nigerian actor, not a celebrity, I’m not a legend, I’m just coming up.

“I’m also an entrepreneur, I sell wristwatches, men clothings and all. I dabbled into a lot of things before coming into the film industry per say.”