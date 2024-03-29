President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, urged religious leaders to refrain from disparaging the nation while speaking to their congregants.

The President who stated this during Ramadan Iftar with traditional rulers and religious leaders at the State House in Abuja, emphasized their important role in shaping public opinion and fostering a sense of unity among citizens.

While urging the leaders to be more constructive in their criticism of those in elective positions, Tinubu declared that his administration is determined to turn Nigeria’s challenges into prosperity.

His words: ”Yesterday (Wednesday) in Abuja, I attended the burial of the 17 soldiers killed in action at Okuama, Delta State. I saw their pregnant wives and little kids.

”The love of the nation is in your hands. Pray for our country. Educate our children. The sermons we preach to the members of our churches and mosques are important.

”Do not condemn your own nation. As a Yoruba man and as our fathers will say, ‘no matter how slippery the bottom of your child is, you must leave the beads there.’

”Leave the beads there. This is your country; do not condemn it in sermons, do not abuse the nation. Leadership is meant for changes.

”Yes, this leader is bad, fine. Wait until the next election to change him, but do not condemn your country. Do not curse Nigeria. This is a beautiful land.”