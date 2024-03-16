President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration is determined to protect the national treasury from looters and other criminally minded persons.

According to him, he is aware that smugglers and those who benefited from the old subsidy regime in the country are also kicking back in the fight against corruption.

This is as he asked leaders at the grassroots level to encourage citizens to get their National Identification Number (NIN) for planning, and structuring interventions and to achieve their full integration into various relief programmes.

Tinubu who stated this on Friday when he received the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said his administration is deploying resources to critical sectors and areas with significant impact on the welfare of Nigerians.

“The programme of our government will be truly progressive; student loans, a national consumer credit system, and social welfare for the unemployed, as well as graduates.

“Every Nigerian will find a place of belonging in our country. In the eye of even the biggest hurricane, we will find that place of tranquillity and prosperous harmony for the benefit of all. Nigerians will all partake on this national journey to prosperity,” the President said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Emphasizing the central role of agriculture in expanding and accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth, President Tinubu added that his government had already drawn up a blueprint for large-scale livestock farming, which will be activated soon.

“We are bringing mechanized farming to the fore. Yesterday’s crisis will become today’s opportunity. Fertilizers are being supplied to farmers as we speak. Agriculture and economic diversification provide the answers to our problems. We will not continue to import food. We know how to turn lack into abundance, and the world will watch us do it again,” the President said.

He further urged Party members not to wait for an appointment before bringing good governance and exemplary civic engagement to the doors of Nigerians.

“As we are fighting corruption, smugglers, and old subsidy beneficiaries, they most certainly will fight back. All those who falsified records and became losers with the subsidy (on petroleum products) removal, they will fight back.

“But we will defend our people. The treasury belongs to the people, and that sacred trust must not be abused.

“I urge the state chairmen that regardless of party affiliation, let us help citizens by mobilizing them for NIN registration. Not just PVCs. Some are poor Nigerians who have not experienced formal education and have no understanding of what NIN is and how it will benefit their lives. We must teach them. We must care for them.

“Without NIN, we can not embark on social security interventions for the vulnerable. We will be making faulty moves without accurate data and iron-clad, digital intervention structures. I have established a committee of governors, and it is headed by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima. It is working on what must be done to further lift our people.

“We need to give hope, and we are giving it to the country and our citizens. We are working hard, day and night, even though some agents of destabilization are present in the polity. Nigerians, with our focused support, shall defeat them,” the President affirmed.