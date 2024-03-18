Suspected Cultists Shoot Printer Dead In Rivers Community

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be cultists have gruesomely killed a printer, George Sopruchi at Abakiliki Street in the Mile 1 area of Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the weekend.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the culprits trailed their target to Abakiliki close to Emenike Street at about 8.30pm and shot him dead while he was discussing with someone.

According to PUNCH, the incident occurred about 72 hours after a suspected cultist shot a man dead along the Nanka/Lumuber area of Diobu, creating tension on residents in the area.

Also confirming the horrible development, on Sunday, an eyewitness, who refused to reveal his identity said that the gunmen carted away motorcycle’s of the deceased and one of his mobile phones.

He added that onlookers, rushed to the scene as soon as the assailants fled and took the victim to the hospital. Unfortunately, he had passed away.

He said: “It was just like what happened three days ago when some cult boys trailed a man to Nanka/Lumumba who went to buy noodles and shot him dead.

“What is happening in Diobu is becoming scary. Let the police be up and doing so that people can sleep with their two eyes closed here.”