Suspected Fake Doctor Remanded For Alleged Murder Of Patient In Oyo

A Magistrate Court, sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo state, on Monday, remanded a 45-year-old man, suspected to be fake doctor, identified as Adegoke Olaoluwa, for the alleged murder of his patient, 45-year-old Adekunle Badmus.

It was gathered that the suspect, who is said to be a native of Idi-Aro area of Ibadan, is facing one count of murder.

However, the Magistrate, A.T Oyediji, ordered that Olaoluwa be remanded in the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan, pending legal advice from the office of the state Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, had earlier told the court that the defendant had, on Tuesday, February 20, at about 10.00am, at Mercy Clinic and Maternity, Idi-Aro, Ibadan, caused the death of one Badmus, 45, unlawfully.

He said: “The defendant administered saline drugs to the patient without lawful justification.

“The offence is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Sections 319 and 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”