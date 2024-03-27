Suspected Fulani Headsmen Kidnap Islamic Cleric In Kogi

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be Fulani headers have reportedly Kidnapped an Islamic cleric, Chief Imam of Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State, Sheikh Quasim Musa.

It was gathered that the cleric was kidnapped on Monday night outside his house in Ilukpa, Iyara headquarters of the Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the community and started shooting sporadically before taking the victim to an unknown destination.

A family source who spoke to Daily Post under the condition of anonymity said that they are yet to get any information from the kidnappers and urged Muslim faithful to pray for the release of the cleric.

The source said: “Dear compatriot sons and daughters of Iyara land, it is sad to announce to you all that our community had its own share of the current insecurity bedevilling the nation on Monday 25th, March 2024.

READ MORE: Two Feared Dead, 70 Houses Razed In Kogi Communal Clash

“Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen stormed the House of the Chief Imam of Iyara land, Sheikh Quasim Musa, and kidnapped him after shooting sporadically.

“The religious leader was abducted at about 2200hrs after he came back from mosque and slept outside his house in Ilukpa, Iyara headquarters of Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“This dastardly act is cowardice and unfortunate, happening to a Religious Leader in this Holy month of Ramadan. We use this medium to call on relevant authorities to ensure that he is released.

“You’re hereby requested to commence fervent prayers as for efforts being made to rescue him from kidnappers’ den to yield positive results in no distant time. Once again, you are all requested to pray for his safe return.”