Suspected Gunmen Kill One In Benue’s IDP Camp

Armed men who invaded the Ikobi community of Apa Local Government Area in Benue State, have reportedly killed an Internally Displaced Person (IDP).

It was gathered that some villagers, on Monday, disclosed that the deceased who relied on farming to cater for his family was forced out of his town, including his relatives after the gunmen unleashed terror in their vicinity.

According to a source from the village, identified as Adakole, told DAILY TRUST that, following the attack, the victim and others took shelter at a make-shift camp in Ugbokpo, the headquarters of Apa LGA.

However, in a bid to secure better living for his family, the deceased had raise some money which he used to purchased a piece of land with an intent to build a house away from his troubled village.

The source said: “He (victim) just paid N500,000 for a land in the LGA headquarters yesterday (weekend) and went home (Ikobi) to get some food for his family. But, he was killed in his farm between Ikobi and Ologba.