Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Rivers State have revealed how a robbery attack was foiled at Prisigbara/Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Road in the Khana Local Government Area of the State.

Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson of the command, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday, said three suspects were killed in the process.

According to her, policemen from the Bori division and the anti-cultism unit in Bori, responded immediately to the distress call on the robbery that took place on Thursday, March 21.

On arrival at the scene, Iringe-Koko said the robbers opened fire on the policemen resulting in a shootout but were subdued and fatally wounded.

“Tragically, during the exchange, three of the suspects sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the police clinic in Bori. Regrettably, their injuries proved fatal, and they were pronounced dead on arrival.

“The deceased has been identified as Monday Sulole, a notorious armed robber and cultist, also known as “Oyoyo.” Sulole, aged 25 and hailing from Yeghe in the Gokana Local Government Area, was responsible for numerous cult clashes and armed robberies in the Ogoni axis of Rivers State.

“As a result of the operation, the police recovered several items from the robbers, including one locally made revolver pistol, with three live ammunition, one locally-made shotgun with three cartridges, a machete, and several charms.

“We assure the community that the area has returned to normalcy, and we have implemented increased police patrols in and around the vicinity to ensure the safety of residents,” the statement read.