“Sydney Talker Didn’t Support My Music Despite Living In My House For Months” – Oluwadolarz

Oluwadolarz, a Nigerian artist and content creator, has spoken openly about his relationship with his comedy partners.

In a recent interview with Echoo Room, the skit maker expressed disappointment that his peers in the content creation sector did not support his debut EP despite reaching out to them.

He specifically said that Sydney Talker and Lord Lamba, who formerly lived with him, did not support him.

Oluwadolarz said contrary to the belief that there is love between skit makers in the country, it is “pure competition” behind the facade.

He stated that his experience has inspired him to create a documentary that would highlight his life narrative and the lack of support in the content creation sector.

In his words,

“I am working on a documentary. It’s going to be about my story; people that I’ve supported in the industry that did not turn up for me.

“I dropped an EP and not one single skit maker or comedian supported it despite reaching out to them. Funny enough, I still support them when they reach out to me even after I dropped my EP and they didn’t support.

“When Sydney Talker came to Lagos, he lived with me for like three, four months. So Sydney is a friend of mine. We were close at the time but he didn’t support my music. Nobody supported my music. Bae U just posted it on his story that I just dropped an EP and that was all. Officer Woos shot a skit with me to promote the EP but I couldn’t post it because it would be the only promotional video as other skit makers weren’t ready to support me. I was supposed to shoot another skit with Shanks to promote the EP but I called and he said he was busy so I just had to let it go. Even Lord Lamba. Funny enough, he was living with me at that point. He came as a guest for my birthday and he started living with me. And I’m so happy for him now. Looking at him now, he is so big in the industry now.”