Teacher Kidnapped With Kaduna Pupils Died In Captivity – Governor

A teacher who was kidnapped along with the Kuriga pupils in Kaduna State’s Chikun Local Area died while being held captive.

Senator Uba Sani, the state governor, revealed this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, saying all of the pupils kidnapped by terrorists were freed by the military in coordination with local authorities from neighbouring Zamfara state.

On March 7, 2024, the abducted Kuriga pupils were abducted from the Government Secondary and Primary Schools in Kuriga 1, Chikun LGA of the state, and held captive for 17 days.

However, Sani expressed concern that the teacher did not survive due to health difficulties while in captivity.

“It’s only one person that has not returned, and that is the teacher. That is the fact of the matter, but all of the 137 children are safely back.

“We had the unfortunate incident that the teacher couldn’t make it because he had some complications; he was sick — that was the report we got from the military and the security agencies but the rest of the children, all of them are back with us,” he said.