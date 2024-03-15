“That Boy Go Buy You” – VeryDarkMan Berates Tolanibaj Over Comment About Lord Lamba

Verydarkman, a controversial media figure, slammed Tolanibaj for portraying Lamba as an ordinary skit maker on their podcast.

Moet Abebe’s Bahd and Boujee podcast referenced Lord Lamba and Queen Saga, while Tolanibaj who was featured on the show emphasised Lord Lamba’s prominence as ordinary skit maker.

Verydarkman criticised the duo for just labelling him a skit maker, as if that didn’t signify much.

He went on to discuss how wealthy skit makers are, as well as the types of investments and acquisitions they make simply by doing their job.

Verydarkman argued that skit producers earn more money than BBNaija stars, and that Lamba can choose to buy her, just like Zubby threatened to buy Timini.

“You people have successfully turned the boy to a beast una don make everybody feel say na beast go to his comment sections up till now dem still dey write queen this queen that, they’re trolling the boy, dey don turn am to demon who is a ordinary skit maker the way you put it but your friend spread her leg wide dem dey pound am till belle commot, who’s a Skitmaker and the way you put am ordinary and it’s obvious you love to look down on people and it’s obvious you look down on skit maker. Let’s talk about their earning, these people make a lot of money on YouTube and other social media platforms let’s compare them to Big brother people, pack all the member of Bbnaija and compare their earnings, if we want to talk about money that boy go buy you” he said in part.

See some comments on his assertion,

yusufjosephine wrote: “Who Dey put shoe rack for sitting room?

Whether na there be sitting room and bedroom sha”

officialmakky602030 said: “Very dark man always supporting the richest in all his video so they go dash am money 😂”

diamond_aluede.esq said: “Failure calling someone failure… you are contradicting yourself. So why lamba go later post the pikin 😂😂😂. Your narration clearly shows that Queen has been intentional about what she wanted. You say dem get agreement not to post the child, you still talk say Queen say post me post Me. So where the agreement 🤝 come dey”

sussannerichard said: “As long as is about women/Female……you must see him carry ring light and pure water🙄🤦‍♀️🤢”

Watch the full video below,