This Year Has Been Mentally Draining For Me – Toke Makinwa Bemoans

Toke Makinwa, a Nigerian OAP and vlogger, took to Instagram to express her thoughts after going through a lot this year.

She stated that the year has been mentally exhausting for her because she has been dealing with grief.

She also mentioned how the project she was enthused about in January was cancelled, which made her unhappy.

According to Toke, she has suffered numerous losses since the beginning of the year, which has made her emotional.

READ MORE: “Don’t Allow What Happened To Mohbad, Happen To Us” – Mohbad’s Wife Begs Nigerians, Addresses Father-In-Law (Video)

She wrote;

“Warning ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️

The post is full of realness so thread carefully…

It’s like the timing sometimes is stuck in traffic. 😂😂😂😂

Life is happening to us all, I know I’ve been away for a minute, but thank you to everyone who’s reached out, I love you deeply. ❤️

This year has been mentally draining for me, while this post is not looking for your sympathy cos Instagram is not real and we are all going through it plus you all know I’ve got this but sometimes even Superman needs a day off and quite frankly I am tired of being strong.

Been too strong for too long in the words of MJB.. 😂

Got off the plane in January to news that a project I was so excited about was canceled, talk about a blow, February I dealt with loss, as I grow older, I understand death more. March I’m dealing with more loss and one thing about grief, it comes in waves but through it all, I’m thankful that I can say God is Good.

My year officially starts in April, can’t wait to share all that I’ve been silently working on with you, I hope you all find the time to rest too. it’s ok to take the time off from everyone.

S/O to those who heard my silence and showed up, thank you to the people who took some weight off, you know yourselves.

See you all in April, shit it’s in a couple of days. Damnnnn May??? I kid April it is. Happy Good Friday, ok bye”