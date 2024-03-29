Tinubu Appoints Bello As Code Of Conduct Bureau Boss

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Usman Bello as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the appointment is pending confirmation by the Senate.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ngelale said, “Tinubu believes that Bello will lead the bureau with utmost integrity toward the realisation of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business.

“Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.”

If Bello’s appointment is confirmed by the Senate, it will end the leadership tussle in the Bureau.

In November 2023, Murtala Kankia, the acting chairman of CCB, debunked the claim that Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, a former member of the house of representatives, had been appointed to replace him at the bureau.

Earlier, a letter allegedly signed by George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), announced the appointment of Agbonayinma by Tinubu as the chairman of CCB.

But in an internal memo released by Kankia and sighted by TheCable, the acting chairman of CCB described the letter as “fake, misleading and does not emanate from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation”.

Kankia had said he is the most senior ranking member of the bureau, adding that he remains the acting chairman of the agency until further directives from the President.

Bello is an assistant forensic accounting and auditing professor at Northumbria University, United Kingdom, his profile on LinkedIn revealed.