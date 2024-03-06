‘Tinubu Has No Reason Not To Restructure Nigeria Because He Agitated For It’ – Afenifere

The Pan-Yoruba social political group, Afenifere, has doubled down on its call for the restructuring of the country, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no excuse not to reposition Nigeria.

While stating that it will enhance efficiency in government, the group added that Tinubu used its platform and ideology to achieve his presidential ambition.

Afenifere also declared that its blueprint on restructuring Nigeria is ready, just as the body hinged its restructuring blueprint on the adoption of a parliamentary system of government for Nigeria.

Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, Afenifere’s Publicity Secretary, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists after the caucus meeting of the group held at Isanya Ogbo Ijebu, Ogun State residence of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, factional leader of Afenifere.

The group said Tinubu before his election was a leading proponent for the restructuring of the country, hence he must not betray Nigerians.

“Sometimes last year November, a committee under the leadership of Oba Oladipo Olaitan was set up to aggregate Afenifere’s view on restructuring and today (Tuesday), the committee said that the report is ready.

“However, this report will still be considered by the executives of the association after which it will be taken to the general assembly where all the members will get to know what we stand on restructuring as Afenifere and we shall then print the report, do our various publicity on it for people to be enlightened on what we believe on restructuring.

“Tinubu himself is a product of Afenifere, he was elected on the platform and ideology of Afenifere. He took the federal government to court under the leadership of former President Obasanjo for 31 times in an effort to implement restructuring.

“He didn’t do anything when former President Buhari was there for eight years, probably he was bidding his time because he knew that northerners won’t implement restructuring because they thought it won’t favour them.

“But Tinubu is there now as the President, he is answerable to us all as a product of Afenifere and as what the whole Yoruba did under the Afenifere in Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State in 2017 that what we want is nothing but restructuring.

“For this 2017 meeting, we invited the South South, South East and the Middle Belt and this is the beginning of what we called Southern and Middlebelt Leaders Forum.

“So we are still meeting at this forum when other zones will also submit their recommendations. So what we took to 2014 Confab is what we are submitting even though some things have changed. We will then take it before the National Assembly for their approval”, Afenifere said.

According to him, one of the core restructuring objectives of Afenifere is to push for a parliamentary system of government as it’s not as expensive as the presidential system.

The meeting which was presided over by Adebanjo equally had in attendance Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Deputy leader of the group, Chief Supo Sonibare, Treasurer, Chief Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Prince Justice Faloye, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chief Segun Ojo, Bashorun Segun Sanni, among others.