Tinubu Is A Workaholic, Goes To Bed At 3am Daily — Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelalae, has revealed that his principal is working hard to address the socio and economic challenges facing the nation.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ngelale urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu as he tries to fix the economy and other sectors.

The presidential spokesman described Tinubu as a workaholic who goes to bed from 2 to 3 a.m. every day, including Sundays.

Ajuri also disclosed that President Tinubu wakes up every morning from 7 to 8, including Sundays, to treat files that will ensure the development of the nation.

He said: “I’m saying hang in there because I can see an end to this. I’m working with a man who I can personally vouch for because he’s going to bed at 2am-3am every night, including Sundays.

“He [Tinubu] wakes up at 7am-8am every morning including Sundays. Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him. He is doing the work.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country that he has envisioned, amen way he did in Lagos.

“I’m asking Nigerians to support the president, he means well,” he added.