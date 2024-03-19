Tinubu Is Your Friend, Support Him To Bring Nigeria On Track — Gov. Sule To Obi

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has appealed to Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Sule who spoke on Monday when Obi visited him in Lafia, the State capital, maintained that elections were over, adding that the President alone cannot address the challenges confronting the nation.

According to him, Tinubu needed all the necessary support, sinxlxe only well-meaning citizens like Obi can contribute to bring the country back on track.

“I know you have the experience, competence and capacity to support the President in the overall interest of the country.

“The President is your friend and colleague, we were all in Lagos at some point, and as such you need to contribute your quota to the development of the country,” Sule said.

He further commended Obi for drilling boreholes in some communities in the State, adding that the gesture complemented the government’s efforts to alleviate people’s suffering.

On his part, Obi said the visit was part of his nationwide tour to provide support to Nigerians during Ramadan.

“I am not desperate to be President of this country, but I am desperate to see Nigeria work for the good of all.

“I always commend people when they do well because politics to me is not about being negative every time,” he said.

Obi lauded Sule for constructing new roads in the state, which he said gave it a new appearance.