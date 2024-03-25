Tinubu To Celebrate 72nd Birthday Low-key Amid Insecurity, Economic Challenges Facing Nigeria

Ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s 72nd birthday anniversary on Friday, March 29, 2024, the Presidency has urged well-wishers and individual not to organise any form of celebratory event or place adverts in the media.

It was gathered that he President, in a statement made available to the public on Sunday, by his Special Adviser, Media and Information Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Tinubu, urged lovers to use the opportunity in reflecting and re-dedicating themselves to the task of building.

Bayo noted that the recent killings of some Army and police personnel in Delta State as well as several security breaches as events that have contributed to the gloomy mood of the nation.

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will turn 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024. The day will be another important milestone in his life as a leader and a statesman.

“During an auspicious occasion as this, it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

“As the leader of our country, President Tinubu in deference to this challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

“President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people.

“According to him, because of the present mood of the nation and recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.”